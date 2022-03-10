Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has suffered the most under the BJP regime, senior Congress leader and MP Rajni Patil alleged Thursday, asserting that in run-up to the assembly elections, the Congress will intensify its ideological fight against the saffron party and its policies towards the union territory.

Patil said the Congress has always stood for secularism and unity in diversity and taken care of each and every section of society equally, while the BJP "believes in division and polarisation" for vote bank politics.

"Jammu and Kashmir has suffered the most under BJP regime and the people's anger is writ large against the policies of the central government and the UT administration," Patil told a rally here.

Patil, who in incharge of J&K Congress, further said, “The ideological fight against the BJP and its policies towards Jammu and Kashmir shall be intensified in the run up to the assembly elections.”

Accompanied by J&K Congress chief G A Mir, Patil welcomed leaders and over 100 other prominent people into the party.

She said the Congress provided able leadership to the country right since independence and former prime minister Manmohan Singh is example of simplicity, honesty, integrity above all capability.

“The economic policies of Congress especially Dr Singh's took the nation to great heights and brought out 27 crore BPL families while the BJP pushed down 323 crore people to the BPL category. The poor and common people are suffering a lot due to price hike and unemployed youth without jobs", she added.

She said that Jammu and Kashmir suffered the most under BJP rule and it lost statehood.

