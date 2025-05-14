Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed happiness over the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23. She said that the state government had made consistent efforts to bring him back.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We had been in touch with BSF jawan Purnam Shaw's wife Rajani Shaw throughout and spoke to her 4-5 times. Consistent efforts were made from our end. Our DGP was in continuous touch with his BSF counterpart. I told Rajani Shaw, the day before yesterday, that her husband was healthy and doing well. However, the modalities of his release operation would take some time. He was released this morning. I am happy. His family is happy. The entire country is happy."

Earlier in the day, BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw was repatriated to India after spending 21 days in Pakistani custody. Shaw had accidentally crossed over to the Pakistan side while on duty in the Ferozepur sector on April 23, 2025. He was detained by the Pakistan Rangers.

Family members of BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw celebrated the news of his repatriation to India by distributing sweets.

His repatriation was made possible through diplomatic coordination between India and Pakistan. He was handed over to Indian authorities at the Joint Check Post at Attari in Punjab at around 10:30 am. The handover was peaceful and followed the established protocol.

Shaw's family, who had been anxiously waiting for his return, celebrated the news of his repatriation with great relief. His wife, Rajni Shaw, had pleaded with the Indian government to ensure her husband's safe return.

"I am happy to receive the information that our Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan, has been released. I had all along been in touch with his family and spoke thrice with his wife here at Rishra, Hugli. Today, I also called her. All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family including his wife Rajni Shaw," Banerjee stated in her X post. (ANI)

