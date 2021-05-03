Shahjahanpur (UP), May 3 (PTI) A police constable, whose wife contested in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls for the post of village head, was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel at a counting centre in Jalalabad on Monday, officials said.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said constable Krishna Murari Sharma, a resident of the district, is posted at the police lines in Lucknow, and his wife Jyoti contested the polls for the post of village head in the Ratnapur village panchayat.

"When the counting of votes was going on at Jalalabad on Monday, Krishna Murari Sharma entered the counting centre and misbehaved with the police personnel deployed there when he was stopped. When he was searched, a pistol belonging to the police was recovered from him. He has committed gross indiscipline and a recommendation has been made for his suspension," the SP said.

The accused has been sent to jail, he added.

