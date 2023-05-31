New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A constable nabbed an armed man who was trying to flee after robbing a person of over Rs 15 lakh in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening a video of which is doing rounds on social media.

According to police, the victim was robbed of Rs 15,09,370. Four people on two bikes had surrounded him on a road opposite Apeejay School near Hotel Ramada and snatched his bag containing money.

Constable Vivek from Rani Bagh police station, who was on his motorcycle, caught one of them identified as Amarjeet who was carrying a pistol.

Amarjeet is involved in six criminal cases, including a murder in Haryana, and was on bail, a senior police officer said.

Vivek said that he was on patrolling duty when he saw people gathered near the spot.

According to police, when the constable stopped his bike, the robbers started running from the spot. However, one of them who was carrying a pistol stopped there. The constable followed Amarjeet who asked him not to follow him as he would shoot him, but he managed to caught the accused, they said.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter and appreciated the courage showed by the constable.

"Constable Vivek of Rani Bagh police station, showing great courage and understanding, challenged the robbers who were looting a person during patrolling and caught one of them carrying a pistol," it tweeted in Hindi with the video of the incident.

