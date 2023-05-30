New Delhi, May 30: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where both the dignitaries discussed issues of bilateral interests.

Sihamoni is on his maiden state visit to India from May 29-31. The Prime Minister and King Sihamoni underscored the deep civilisational ties, an the strong cultural and people-to-people connect between the two countries. Wrestlers Protest: Congress Accuses Narendra Modi Government of ‘Protecting’ Accused of Sexual Exploitation, Questions PM’s Claims on Women Security.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni

It was a pleasure to interact with His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia today. We had a positive exchange of views on our close cultural and people to people ties and development partnership. @PeacePalaceKH pic.twitter.com/vx8H8wOYSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2023

Modi assured King Sihamoni of India's resolve to strengthen the bilateral partnership with Cambodia across diverse areas, including capacity building. Modi Government Completes 9 Years in Power: Filled With Humility and Gratitude; Will Keep Working Harder, Says PM Narendra Modi in Heartfelt Message to Citizens.

King Sihamoni also thanked Prime Minister Modi for India's ongoing initiatives in development cooperation, and conveyed his appreciation and best wishes for India's G-20 Presidency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).