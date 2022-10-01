Lalitpur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A constable has been sent to the police lines for allegedly molesting a woman in this Uttar Pradesh district.

The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar told PTI that the constable, Sangam Yadav, posted at PRV number-2611 (Dial-112) of the Saujana police station, was sent to the police lines for allegedly molesting a woman.

"The action was taken following an order of the superintendent of police and the circle officer (CO), Talbehat has been asked to probe the matter," the ASP said.

He said police are yet to receive any complaint from the woman or her family members regarding the incident. No FIR has been lodged.

