Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): The construction of a 6.3 Megavolt Ampere receiving station was completed on Friday at a cost of Rs 3.54 crore in Tujjar Sharief of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Yet another project completed today. Another commitment fulfilled. 6.3 MVA Rs. 3.54 crore Receiving station Tujjar Sharief completed and charged. @KPDCLOfficial @AsadmAijaz @KpdclS @manojsinha_," Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary of Power and Information tweeted on Friday.

In the tweet, Kansal tagged the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the union territory. (ANI)

