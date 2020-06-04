India News | Contempt Plea Against Arvind Kejriwal over Alleged Non-compliance of HC Order on Water Motors

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A contempt plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his capacity as Delhi Jal Board chairperson, claiming that the civic authority wilfully disobeyed judicial orders to look into allegations in a plea regarding over-use of water motors in the national capital.

The matter was listed before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Thursday who adjourned it to June 12 as advance notice about the petition was not sent by the registry to the lawyer representing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The plea, by advocate S B Tripathi, has contended that the DJB on June 27, 2016 had undertaken before the high court to look into the allegations made in his petition with regard to use of water motors and boosters, and take appropriate actions.

However, the DJB took no action despite several communications sent to it by him, Tripathi has claimed in his contempt plea.

More recently, there was no water supply in the petitioner's flat in Dwarka and despite sending emails and making phone calls to DJB for arranging water, nothing was done, the contempt petition has claimed.

Apart from seeking contempt action against Kejriwal and various DJB officials for allegedly not complying with the high court's June 2016 direction, the plea also wants removal of private water boosters from across the national capital.

