New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Home Ministry said on Monday that it has always been open for dialogue on Ladakh matters with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time and would "continue to welcome the discussion" through the High Powered Committee or any such platform.

The Ministry said that the dialogue mechanism has yielded good results and expressed confidence that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in the near future.

"The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. We would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the HPC on Ladakh or any such platform," a Home Ministry release said.

"The dialogue mechanism established with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has yielded good results till date in the form of increased reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, providing women reservation in LAHDCs and protection to local languages," it added.

The release said that the process of recruitment for 1800 posts in government has already commenced in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"We are confident that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in near future," it said.

Earlier in the day, Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang said at a press conference that they will not take part in talks with the Centre till "peace is restored in Ladakh".

Four people were killed during violent protests in Leh over demands concerning statehood and Sixth Schedule.

The government had said on September 24 that it has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance on the demand of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh, for which a hunger strike was started by Sonam Wangchuk on September 10.

It said a series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High-Powered Committee as well as Sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders.

"The process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for the Ladakh scheduled tribe from 45% to 84%, providing 1/3 women's reservations in the councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages. With this process for recruitment of 1800 posts was also commenced," a Home Ministry release had said.

It said "certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress" made under HPC had been trying "to sabotage the dialogue process". (ANI)

