Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) A day after he was admitted to a hospital here following 'mild giddiness', Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he is continuing to perform his governance-related duties from the hospital.

In a social media post, the Office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (CMOTamil Nadu) quoted CM Stalin and said the chief minister advised Chief Secretary N Muruganandam that there should not be any slackness in addressing issues underscored in petitions received from public during the ongoing 'Ungaludan Stalin' campaign.

The chief minister learnt from the top official whether the camps under the Ungaludan Stalin scheme were being held as per the plan; the number of petitions received till Monday and petitions that have been addressed.

Meanwhile, a release from the government said, as many as 5,74,674 petitions were received under the scheme till Monday.

On July 15, Chief Minister Stalin launched the outreach programme 'Ungaludan Stalin,' (Stalin with you) to take government services to the people and redress grievances by organising special camps in their neighbourhoods.

Stalin was admitted to a private hospital here on July 21, after he experienced "mild giddiness" during his morning walk. He was advised 3 days of rest, during which he will also undergo diagnostic tests in the hospital.

