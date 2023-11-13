Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Uttrakhand government continues its operation to rescue 40 workers trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi. A report from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) says the tunnel had been breached by 21 metres and rescue efforts are continuing.

The detailed report on the accident say the Silkyara Tunnel is 4531 meters long and is under construction at a cost of Rs 853.79 crore.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Oldest Voter Ganga Devi and Aunt of BJP Chief JP Nadda Passes Away at 104 in Kullu.

"On November 10, 2023, re-profiling work was started from Ch. 260m to Ch. 265m at LHS and for the same patch primary lining works for the same were completed. On November 12, breaking work was started from Ch. 260m to Ch. 263m for the next patch of work & around 5:30 AM, early morning collapse occurred from Ch. 205m to 260 meters where re-profiling was completed. 40 workers based on contractor tunnel entry register trapped inside the tunnel," the report said.

The report further stated that experts from the Authority Engineer, Geological Expert from RVNL and many more visited the collapse site periodically over the night and subsequently all the options were explored.

Also Read | Karnataka Fire: Eight Fishing Boats Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Gangolli in Udupi District (Watch Video).

The rescue teams are now focussed on removal of loose muck along with Shotcreting (concrete or mortar conveyed through a hose and pneumatically projected at high velocity onto a surface) and to push a 900 mm Dia MS Steel Pipe with the help of a Hydraulic Jack to evacuate the workforce trapped inside.

"21 meters of loose debris removed. However, minor falls of debris reduce the excavation to the tune of 14 meters. The muck removal is continued followed by shotcreting. Executive Director (P) spoke to the Chief Secretary and they are facilitating 900 mm Dia MS Steel Pipe from Haridwar, which is likely to reach at site by today evening. Expert Team from irrigation Department reaching the project site to assist in successful pushing of steel pipe," the report stated.

After inspecting the Yamunotri National Highway site where a section of the under-construction tunnel near Silkyara had collapsed, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the experts are working on multiple plans to evacuate the 40 trapped workers.

"The under-construction tunnel work in Silkyara was approximately four and a half kilometres long. Construction work was completed on 4 kilometres. Suddenly after this accident, 40 workers were trapped inside. Rescue operations are being carried out continuously. We are sending the Hume pipe from Dehradun and Haridwar and we have to make a path of more than 60 meters. Everything is fine inside, the temperature is also normal. The experts who have come to the site are working on Plan A, Plan B, Plan C" CM Pushkar Dhami said in a press conference in Dehradun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)