Raipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Contractual employees from various departments of the Chhattisgarh government will hold a two-day march from Saturday demanding regularisation of service, an official said on Friday.

At least 25,000 contractual employees will take part in the 25-km march, which will begin from Maa Kaushalya temple in Chandkhuri village in the outskirts of Raipur, said Hemant Sinha, executive president of Chhattisgarh Sarva Vibhagiya Samvida Karamchari Mahasangh (CSVSKM).

The CSVSKM is an umbrella body of the government contractual employees' organisations.

The march will culminate on Sunday at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's official residence, where the organisation will hand over a memorandum to him, Sinha said.

The ruling Congress party had promised in its poll manifesto that all contractual government employees will be regularised, but it has failed to do so, he said.

In August, contractual employees had staged a day-long strike over the same demand.

