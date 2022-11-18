New Delhi, November 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and IN-SPACe for the successful launch of India's maiden private rocket Vikram-Suborbital developed by Skyroot Aerospace.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India's private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat". India’s Rocket Startup Skyroot Aerospace Successfully Begins Its Space Journey With Vikram-S Launch.

"This accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth, who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020". Under the mission "Prarambh" by Skyroot Aerospace, ISRO launched Vikram-S earlier in the day. The Vikram-S rocket was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

It carried payloads of two Indian and one foreign customer. The payloads included- Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab. Skyroot Aerospace-Developed Rocket Vikram-S Set To Fly Off on November 18, Leaving Some Questions Unanswered.

Spacekidz, a Chennai-based aerospace startup, flew a 2.5 kg payload developed by students from India, the US, Singapore, and Indonesia on the sub-orbital flight onboard Vikram-S. The 545 kg Vikram launch vehicle consists of the Vikram II and Vikram III series.

