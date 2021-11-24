Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): The manager of a cooperative bank in Pune's Junnar Tehsil was killed when unidentified robbers opened fire at him when he resisted their attempt on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dashrath Bhor, 50 years.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Industry Demands Centre to Clarify Taxation, Filing of Crypto Assets.

According to the inspector of Narayangaon Police station, "Two unidentified people wearing helmets entered Anant Bigar Sheti Sahkari Patsanstha Bank in Tandali village of Junnar tehsil and asked for money from the manager."

"When the manager refused, both accused opened fire at him," police said.

Also Read | 'Vaccine Vehicle' for Door-to-Door COVID-19 Vaccination Launched in Bengaluru.

The accused looted the bank and stole an estimated amount Rs 2 to 2.5 lakhs, police said.

They also snatched the mobile phone of another woman bank employee who was present with the manager at the time of the incident.

The incident has been recorded in a CCTV camera of the bank.

Pune rural police have launched a search operation for the accused, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)