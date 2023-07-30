Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): At the inauguration event of the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the significance of the legislative assembly as a temple of democracy but added that coordinated and designed disruptions are lowering the dignity of the House.

Expressing his concern on disruptions in house proceedings, Birla said that there should be no obstructions in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Also Read | In Seema Haider, Anju Rafael Rerun, Sri Lankan Woman Crosses Over To India to Marry Facebook Friend of Six Years in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

"People have a lot of expectations from Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha. When they elect you, they do it with a lot of expectations and aspirations. There should be discussions and dialogues in these Houses, and laws should be enacted here", he reminded.

He highlighted the importance of open deliberations, discussions, and dialogues in these revered institutions to address the nation's pressing issues effectively.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Two College Students Die by Suicide in Davangare After Intimate Video Surfaces on on Social Media.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Om Birla said that this is the temple of our democracy. "There should be deliberations, discussions and dialogues in this temple. Every serious issue should be discussed", he said.

His words echoed the essence of democracy, highlighting the crucial role of both the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha in shaping the nation's future. Stressing the need for constructive dialogue, the Speaker emphasized that every serious issue must be addressed through discussions, fostering an environment of cooperation and understanding among lawmakers.

Further touching upon the history of the democratic process in Assam, Birla said that the old building of the Legislative Assembly stood as a testament to the democratic journey of Assam.

"It has been witness to many transformative laws which were the outcome of discussion and dialogue for the welfare of the people of Assam during the last 75 years after independence. He further elaborated that while the old building was a witness to the formation of several states of the north eastern region which were bifurcated from Assam from time to time, the move of shifting the capital from Shillong and consequently, the legislative Assembly first to Dispur and then to Guwahati holds a special significance in Assam’s democratic history", he added.

Drawing a parallel to the recently inaugurated New Parliament Building, Birla appreciated that the new Assam Legislative building was not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but also an embodiment of the new self-reliant Assam. "The new building built for modern requirements using the latest technology is equipped with the latest amenities and boasts of state of the art facility but at the same time exhibits facets of diversity of culture exhibiting Assam’s rich heritage", Birla said.

His sentiments resonated with the core principles of democracy, wherein elected representatives come together to serve the public and work towards the welfare and progress of the nation.

The Speaker's remarks emphasized the need for unity and collective efforts to steer the nation toward greater socio-economic development. Birla's call for open discussions and cooperation within the legislative assembly served as a reminder of the crucial responsibility borne by elected officials to represent the aspirations of the people who entrusted them with their votes.

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Assembly Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ayush, Sarbanand Sonowal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and other dignitaries, lawmakers, and representatives from various political parties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)