Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A sub-inspector has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty in connection a murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Jagpal Singh, the incharge of the Morna police outpost, has been suspended after a medical store owner was shot dead by three miscreants last week.

Police have not yet been able to to arrest the suspect in connection with the case. PTI

