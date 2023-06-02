Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 2 (ANI): After a collision occurred between the passenger train and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, leaving at least 132 people injured, an additional rescue team of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service comprising 26 members with advance rescue equipment of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy Bhubaneswar moved to the train accident site for rescue operations, the Odisha government said.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train.

The injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha.

According to the Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place at around 7pm on Friday.

"At around 7pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI.

NDRF's first team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) has already reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before, said officials.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the state minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately. Minister and SRC are heading towards the incident place.

After the accident, West Bengal CM Mamata shared emergency numbers after the Odisha train accident.

"We are coordinating with the Odisha government and South Eastern Railway for our people's sake."

The CM also shared emergency control room numbers 033-22143526 and 033-22535185.

"I am monitoring the situation continually personally," she added.

She further said the government is trying to coordinate with the Odisha government.

"I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers," she said.

However, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep said that a large number of buses have been dispatched to the accident site in Balasore.

"Nearly 50 ambulances were sent but the injured appear to be far too many. (ANI)

