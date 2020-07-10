Mumbai, July 10 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed the 90,000-mark on Friday with 1,354 new patients coming to light, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The case count in the financial capital of the country rose to 90,149 while the death toll reached 5,202 with 73 new fatalities.

Of 73 patients whose deaths were reported on Friday, 54 patients had co-morbidities, said the BMC.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients went up to 61,934 with 2,183 patients discharged from city hospitals during the day.

The recovery rate in the city is 68 per cent.

There are 22,738 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai while 905 new suspected patients have been admitted to city hospitals.

