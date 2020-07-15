Nashik, Jul 15 (PTI) With 395 more persons testing coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday, the tally of patients in the district grew to 7,839, the officials said.

The district registered 10 more deaths due to coronavirus during the day, taking the overall count of victims to 359, they said.

Among the 10 dead, seven were from areas under the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), while three others from rural parts of the district.

Of the 359 victims, 79 were from Malegaon, 188 from areas in NMC limits, 78 from other parts of the district and 14 others from outside the district receiving treatment here.

Of the 7,839 infected persons found so far in the district, 1,163 were from Malegaon, 4,689 from Nashik city and 1,845 from other parts.

The number of recovered persons has now increased to 5,201, after 235 patients were dischrged post recovery in the district.

