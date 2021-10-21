Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 429 new coronavirus positive cases and five deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,52,386 and toll to 16,197, a civil official said.

This is for the second day in a row that the metropolis has reported more than 400 cases. On Wednesday, it had witnessed 463 cases and four fatalities.

With 34,220 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours across the city, its cumulative test count climbed to 1,10,95,762, the official said.

There are 4,537 active COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital after 435 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count to 7,29,131.

At present, 42 buildings have been sealed across the city to curb the spread of the virus, while it is free from containment zones since mid-August, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent.

Its case doubling rate is 1,328 days and the average growth rate is 0.05 per cent for the period between October 14 and 20, the official said.

Earlier this year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1.

