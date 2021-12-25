Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 178 to reach 5,71,847, while the death toll went up to 11,604 with the death of one patient, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatality were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's mortality rate due to the infection is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,39,119, while the death toll is 3,309, another official said.

