Jammu, apr 1 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday attacked opposition parties, including the Congress, saying "corrupt and inimical forces" trying to demean the nation are destined to fail.

The former legislator also said opposition parties are facing shrinking political space across the country due to their acts of "omission and commission" and "open loot".

"The fear of being caught for plundering the public exchequer has snatched from them their basic sense of proportion, which is why the political discourse has gone down to the lowest depths," he said.

"In their attempt to demean the nation just because of their hate Narendra Modi syndrome, they have started targeting institutions, not only across the country but around the world as well," Rana said while addressing party workers in Samba district.

He said their joining of hands is not without an agenda.

"Coming as it is at a time when India has emerged as the fifth largest economy of the world and is all set to be the third in the next few years, some elements are desperate to scuttle the nation's growth story because they don't want India to shine under Modi," Rana said.

"Progressive India is an eye-sore for some nations as well, which is why the rejected politicians back home are getting oxygen to weaken the nation from within," the BJP leader said.

Rana said all these forces will not succeed, given the resolve of Indians, irrespective of religion, region, caste or creed, to make their nation the world leader. "The coalition of corrupt and inimical forces abroad are destined to fail in their machinations. This is just a matter of time," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, he said that "...the dynasts must now learn to reconcile and adopt the new political culture of the greatest democracy of the world where a common man belonging to Other Backward Classes can rise to become the prime minister and a tribal woman making it to the highest office of head of the nation".

