New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Utilising an indigenous knowledge system shared by a farmer from Gujarat, a poly-herbal and cost-effective medicine has been developed to treat mastitis, an infectious disease of dairy cattle, the Science and Technology Ministry said.

Mastitis is a common infectious disease which affects farm productivity due to the fall in milk quality, thus impacting income-generating activities.

The treatment of infected animals with antibiotics poses a public health hazard. Indigenous knowledge systems can offer a more sustainable alternative, and their scientific evaluation is necessary to integrate these medications in the healthcare system, a statement by the ministry said.

Continuous expansion in development of technologies and products is required towards management of mastitis with minimal use of antibiotic therapy, it said.

The ministry said the medicine, Mastirak Gel, developed by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), has been commercialised through industry partner Rakesh Pharmaceuticals. It can be purchased at medical stores supplying veterinary medicines in various parts of the country, the statement said.

To this end, NIF, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, (DST) which reinvigorates indigenous technologies based on farmers' wisdom, has identified this unique herbal composition shared by a farmer from Gujarat for control of mastitis among farm animals.

A gel preparation has been developed for topical application over the affected udder surface, and a patent has been filed for this composition shared by Shri Becharbhai Samatbhai Devgania, the ministry said.

