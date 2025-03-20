New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Counterterrorism experts and senior representatives from the European Union and Indian security agencies and policy institutions on Wednesday gathered here to exchange best practices on prevention, de-radicalisation and rehabilitation of violent extremists.

The EU convened a technical workshop on preventing and countering violent extremism on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, according to an official statement.

Opened by EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin, the workshop was organised in cooperation with the Embassy of the Netherlands.

"The event brought together counterterrorism experts and senior representatives from EU and Indian security agencies and policy institutions, to exchange best practices on prevention, de-radicalisation, and rehabilitation of violent extremists," said the statement issued by the Delegation of the European Union to India.

The EU delegation included security practitioners from European Union institutions, EU Member States including Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, and the Strong Cities Network (SCN), in Team Europe spirit.

"Discussions centered on whole-of-government approaches, risk evaluation processes, exit programs, and reintegration strategies. Participants agreed on the importance and need for continued collaboration on both soft and hard security aspects of counterterrorism," it said.

"This workshop is a testament to the deepening EU-India partnership in counterterrorism and security cooperation. By sharing expertise and fostering dialogue, we are strengthening our collective ability to prevent and counter violent extremism while upholding democratic values and human rights," Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy in the European External Action Service, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We hope that by sharing EU approaches to de-radicalisation, risk assessment and prevention strategies, we can reinforce our commitment to collaborating with India on counterterrorism and the prevention of violent extremism," he added.

Dinkar Gupta, former director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said, "India and the EU face evolving security threats that require innovative and collaborative solutions. Learning from each other's experiences will help us build more effective strategies for de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and long-term prevention."

Both sides also committed to exploring a security and defence partnership, it said.

The workshop aligns with the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy and builds upon ongoing EU India counterterrorism engagement under the EU project ESIWA+ (Enhancing the EU's Security Cooperation In and With Asia & the Indo-Pacific), including a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) risk management training for Indian security practitioners, countering online terrorism, and drone terrorism.

