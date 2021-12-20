Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Counting of votes for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts of Rajasthan will be held on Tuesday.

In view of cold conditions, counting at the district headquarters would begin two hours late -- at 11 am instead of 9 am, an official said.

Most parts of Rajasthan are in the grip of severe cold with the minimum temperature falling below zero at many places.

Polling in these four districts was held in three phases with 2,251 candidates in the fray. Of these, 1,946 candidates were for Panchayat Samiti Elections and 305 for Zila Parishad elections.

Three members have been elected to Zila Parishad and six to Panchayat Samitis unopposed.

