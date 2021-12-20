Pune, December 20: A shocking case of kidnapping has come to light from Shirur where a police constable among 6 was arrested on Saturday on charges of kidnapping and extortion. Reportedly, Shirur police rescued a 33-year-old man, identified as Nitin Pawar from a tin-sheet room in Dhankawadi.

As per the report published in TOI, the 6 arrested men were identified as Anil Hagawane (33), Manoj Bhargude (32), Sandeep Pokharkar (24) all residents of Dhankawadi, Kiran Bhilare(35), Vishal Jagtap (22) both residents of Katraj and Abhijit Deshmukh (29) of Bibvewadi. Meanwhile, Manoj Bhargude is a constable at Shivajinagar police headquarters.

As per the reports, the victim runs an agri-business in Takli Haji village. He had taken loans of Rs 15 lakh from the accused Anil Hagawane and Rs 9 lakh from another accused Kiran Bhilare. Shirur police arrested the 6 accused after raiding a tin-sheet room at Dhankawadi.

