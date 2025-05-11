Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 11 (ANI): The counting of votes for the panchayat elections in Assam began on Sunday morning, with tight security and elaborate arrangements reported from various districts, including Kamrup and Dibrugarh.

In Kamrup district, visuals from Amingaon showed officials arriving early to oversee the counting process.

District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra told ANI that the administration had made comprehensive preparations to ensure the process was conducted smoothly.

" In Kamrup district, counting will take place at three locations. One of the venues is Rangiya, where the counting for Zila Parishad is scheduled. At the district office, counting is also underway for another Zila Parishad. Simultaneously, at DK Girls College in Mirza, counting will be held for 12 Zila Parishad seats," he said.

Mishra further added that, "In total, counting will be conducted for 24 Zila Parishad seats. We will begin with the counting of postal ballots, and once that is completed, we will start counting the first round of ballots."

Tight security arrangements have been deployed at all counting venues to ensure law and order. Election officials, counting personnel, and observers were seen at their designated stations from early morning, and entry to the centres was restricted to authorised personnel only.

In Dibrugarh, where counting of votes also got underway amid tight security, speaking to ANI, Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan expressed confidence in the BJP's performance.

"The results that will come out will definitely be in favour of the BJP. Most people are BJP supporters, and looking at the way the country is progressing, the work being done--especially the development taking place in Assam--the public will support the BJP," he told ANI.

The counting of votes for both phases began on May 11, Sunday. The panchayat elections in Assam were conducted in two phases, with the first phase held on May 2 across 14 districts, and the second phase on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts.

Over 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 others, are expected to have cast their votes across 25,007 polling stations. (ANI)

