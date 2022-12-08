Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) Counting of votes for the by-poll to Padampur assembly seat in Odisha's Bargarh district is underway on Thursday amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

A high turnout of 81.29 per cent was recorded in Padamppur during the by-election held on Monday.

Counting began at 8 AM at the RMC Yard near the Padampur sub-collector's office.

There were 10 candidates in the fray including ruling BJD's Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll.

The BJP has fielded former legislator and party's Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit as its candidate while three-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu is the Congress candidate.

Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said tight security arrangements are in place with deployment of around three companies of central paramilitary force in the inner cordon and state armed police in the outer area.

