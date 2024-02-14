Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is difficult for a country and society to progress if half of the population, that is women, sits at home.

"Out of 140 crore people in the country, 70 crore are women. If they will sit at home, then how will the country and society run? How will the country progress? To run the country, to run the family, the cooperation of both men and women is necessary," Murmu said while addressing tribal women associated with self-help groups at Beneshwar Dham of Dungarpur district.

Also Read | 'Delhi Chalo' March: Farmers To Squat on Rail Tracks in Punjab on February 15, Says Bharti Kisan Union-Ekta Ugrahan.

She said that the country is progressing forward due to the cooperation of men and women and people are looking towards India with high expectations.

"I am confident that in the future also you (women) will play a leading role in making India a developed nation. The future of the entire India will be bright because of the strength of your success. I wish a bright future for all your daughters and sisters," Murmu said.

Also Read | Government To Hold First Ever Digital India 'Future Skills Summit' in Guwahati, More Than 20 Strategic Collaborations in Skilling To Be Unveiled.

The president called the life values of the tribal community exemplary and urged everyone to learn from them to live efficiently by living in harmony with nature.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)