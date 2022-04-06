Firozabad (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A couple ended their lives allegedly by jumping into a canal in the Eka area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Ashok Kumar (42) and his wife Guddi Devi (40) were returning home from his in-laws' house, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee Shares Fake Post on Former PM Manmohan Singh, Withdraws Later.

Following an argument, Ashok jumped into the canal. His wife also jumped into the canal and ended her life, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rural Akhilesh Narain said.

Their bodies were later recovered by the police with the help of locals, the police officer said, adding a probe into the matter was underway.

Also Read | India Reports 1,086 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)