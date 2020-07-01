Latur, July 1: A 30-year-old married woman and a man, who were in an extra-marital relationship, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at Latur in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Dadoji Konddev Nagar locality on Tuesday, they said.

"The man, Vijayendra Giri, was a divorcee, while the woman had a 5-year-old son. The man was employed as a teacher at a village in Junnar tehsil in Pune district, where he came in contact with the woman. She ran a beauty parlour. Their friendship soon turned into an affair," a police official said.

The woman had come to Latur with the man two days ago, police said.

The woman's family members had registered a missing person's complaint with Junnar police. "When they got to know about the complaint, the couple decided to end their own lives," investigation officer Sanjay Pawar said.

