Bhadohi (UP), May 21 (PTI) A man died while his lover lost both her legs after they jumped before a moving train here, a day after the two got married in a court against the wishes of their families, according to police.

The refusal of their families to accept their marriage is what appears to have prompted the couple to take the extreme step, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Minor Girl Lured Into School Principal's Office, Gang-Raped by 5 in UP; Accused Arrested After Video of Sex Assault Goes Viral.

The man was already married.

"Rohit Kumar Yadav (28) and Kajal Gautam (24), both from Sonhar Mahua Patti, jumped in front of a train around 10 pm on Tuesday night near the Kandhiya railway crossing on the Bhadohi-Varanasi border," said Station House Officer, Chauri, Ramesh Kumar.

Also Read | Bokaro Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Jharkhand, All 4 Accused Taken Into Custody.

According to eyewitnesses, the two were seen getting out of an autorickshaw and walking towards the railway track, about 100 metres away, the SHO said.

While Yadav died on the spot, Gautam was rushed to Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in a critical condition, Kumar said.

Yadav, a married man with two children, was in a relationship with Gautam for about a year, the SHO said.

"The couple got married in a court on Monday. However, their families refused to accept the marriage upon their return to their village and asked them to leave.

"Facing opposition from their families, the two left the village and jumped in front of the moving train," Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)