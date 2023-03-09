Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of their residence in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

The couple used to stay in the Kukreja building in the Ghatkopar area. The cause of death is yet to be known.

Their maid saw the bodies and called in the relatives immediately. The maid had the duplicate keys to the building, and informed their relatives, who in turn, called up the police.

Officials said that the couple used to stay on the fifth floor of the building. Some of their relatives stay in nearby buildings.

"The Pant Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," DCP (Zone-7) Purushottam Karad said.

The husband was aged 42 and the wife was 39 years, he said, adding that further investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

