Phulbani, September 19: A 45-year-old man and his wife were found hanging from separate trees in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, a police officer said. Their bodies were recovered from a forest in Sarangada police station area by some villagers, who had gone there to collect firewood, the officer said.

Prima facie it seems that Monoranjan Nayak and Smitanjali, both 35, residents of nearby Paburia village, might have died by suicide over some family dispute, he said. Karnataka Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide Using Same Saree in Salakunte Village.

An investigation is underway and the cause of their death would be clear once the autopsy report arrived, Tirupati Rao, the subdivisional police officer of G Udayagiri, told reporters. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. Nayak and his wife worked as Gaon Sathi and Asha workers respectively.

