Chikkaballapur, September 19: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka where a couple was found dead at their house in Salakunte village on Monday. As per the report by the Times of India, a man and his wife of five years ended their life by hanging themselves from the ceiling of their house with the same saree.

Reportedly, the man, identified as Chandrashekar (32) tied himself to one end of the saree while his wife, Shashikala (23) tied herself to the other end. The incident shocked the locality. Police, however, could not ascertain the exact reason behind the suicide. As per the reports, police suspect that the couple took extreme steps as they were childless. Telangana Shocker: Childless Couple Hangs Self to Death in Hyderabad.

The incident came to light when some neighbours said that the couple was not seen since Saturday morning. Following this, they informed the police saying the couple had not come out of the house since Saturday morning. After the information, cops arrived at the spot and broke open the door of the house. Upon reaching inside, the police discovered two bodies hanging from the ceiling on one saree.

"The couple might have had a minor altercation before committing suicide as the police found some broken glass pieces and other scattered items at the spot. Neighbours told police that the couple lived cordially," SI Pradeep Poojar of Chikkaballapur rural police station was quoted as saying.

