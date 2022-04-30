Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) A special PMLA court here on Saturday allowed Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to have "soft home cooked food" inside prison for two months as he is undergoing dental treatment.

Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2020 for his alleged role in a scam at Yes Bank. The banker is currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Kapoor's lawyers Vijay and Rahul Agarwal had filed an application before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court seeking that he be allowed to have home food.

A dentist at the government-run Nair Hospital recommended that he have soft food which the jail administration can not provide, the lawyers said.

Judge M G Deshpande granted the request.

Kapoor is accused of committing financial irregularities and receiving kickbacks for loans given by Yes Bank to certain firms.

