New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): A Delhi court granted bail to Ishrat Jahan, an accused in the northeast Delhi violence larger conspiracy case. She is a former municipal councillor.

The Delhi Police Special cell had booked Jahan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged larger conspiracy in the Delhi riots of 2020.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Ishrat Jahan. He had earlier reserved the bail order after hearing the arguments of prosecution and defense counsels.

Advocate Pradeep Teotia had argued that there is no evidence against her client that shows her involvement in the case. She was falsely implicated in the case, the advocate argued.

On the other hand Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad had argued that there is sufficient evidence on record to show her involvement in this case. She was involved in the conspiracy, Prasad said.

Ishrat Jahan was granted an interim bail for 10 days to get married in June 2020. The court had denied extending the interim bail. Thereafter she had surrendered. She had been a Congress councillor from 2012 to 2017.

She was charge-sheeted in Delhi riots case 2020 in which 53 were allegedly killed and more than 700 were injured. (ANI)

