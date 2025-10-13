New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday granted interim bail to 2020 northeast Delhi riots accused Abdul Khalid Saifi for 10 days to attend the marriage of his niece and to take care of his aged mother.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted interim bail to Abdul Khalid Saifi after considering the facts and submissions.

Saifi has been granted interim bail for 10 days from October 14 to 23. The court has clarified that he will surrender before the concerned jail authorities after the expiry of the interim bail.

The court has granted the relief subject to furnishing a bail bond and a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Saifi had moved an application through Advocate, seeking interim bail for 15 days.

While granting the interim bail the court noted, "Although, as per the prosecution, the bride is not the closest relative of the applicant (Saifi), but as verified, she is in relation to the applicant, and the fact regarding her marriage has also been verified."

The court further noted that Saifi's mother is around 85 years of age and was suffering from old age illness.

"Thus, keeping in view both the facts, the court finds it justified to grant the desired relief to the accused to attend the marriage and more importantly to be with the old-aged mother," ASJ Bajpai ordered on Monday.

Saifi is one of the 18 accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The violence left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Other accused in the case include Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Jargar, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Athar Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman and others.

Earlier today, former JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam, also an accused in the case a Delhi court seeking interim bail for 14 days to file his nomination and campaign for the Bihar Assembly Elections.

The application, filed under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, read with Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, seeks interim release from October 15 to October 29. Imam has been in custody since August 25, 2020, and has requested bail to contest as an independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency in Bihar. (ANI)

