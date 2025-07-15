New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday permitted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to travel to the United States of America for admission of her younger son in a University in California.

Kavitha is an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Special CBI Judge Dig Vinay Singh allowed pleas of K Kavitha seeking permission to travel abroad and release of her passport.

"The right to travel abroad has been considered to be an important facet of Right to Life and Liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and there is no reason as to why the applicant should be deprived of that right, having considered all the facts and circumstances, including the fact of the applicant being on bail in both the matters," Special judge observed in the order.

Kavitha moved an application through advocate P Mohit Rao and sought permission to travel to Los Angeles, California, United States of America, from Hyderabad between August 16, 2025, and September 2, 2025, to secure admission of her younger son in a University there.

While allowing the pleas, the court said, "Admittedly, the applicant is on bail in both matters and therefore it cannot be claimed that the applicant is a flight risk. She is a former Member of Parliament, also, and she has roots in society; therefore, there is no force that the applicant may flee from justice."

"Regarding the apprehension of the Prosecuting Agencies as to the availability of the accused and the progress of the trial, adequate directions can be passed while allowing the applications," the court said in the order passed on July 14.

CBI and ED opposed the pleas and expressed apprehension that permitting her may frustrate and delay the trial, and the applicant may tamper with the evidence.

Additionally, ED also claimed that the offence involved is grave, being a serious economicoffence.

The court noted the fact that she had earlier been granted permission to travel abroad by this Court vide order dated May 03, 2025. It is nobody's case that during the said travel period or otherwise, she misused the liberty or conducted anything which may prejudice the trial.

K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15, 2024 and was subsequently arrested by CBI on April 11, 2024, in the Delhi Excise policy case. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 27, 2024. As per the condition of bail, her passport has been deposited with the Court. (ANI)

