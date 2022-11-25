New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday sent Australian citizen of Indian origin Rajwinder Singh, who had fled that country after killing a woman four years ago and was carrying a reward of 1 million Australian dollars on his arrest, to five-day judicial custody.

Singh was sent to jail till November 30 after he was produced before the court following his arrest by the Delhi Police earlier Friday.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Singh (38) following which a non-bailable warrant was issued by the court on November 21 under the extradition act for his arrest.

Police said, based on inputs shared by the CBI, which is the nodal agency of the Interpol in India, and their Australian counterparts, the accused was intercepted near G T-Karnal Road at 6 am and arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

On November 4, the Australian High Commission had said a reward of 1 million Australian dollars has been declared on the arrest of Singh, a nurse who killed the Australian woman on a beach.

Toyah Cordingley (24) was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach in Queensland when she was killed in October 2018.

Singh, who worked as a nurse in Innisfail, was the key person of interest in the case. He fled Australia two days after Cordingley was killed, leaving behind his wife and three children.

