New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Thursday awarded a life sentence to three convicts in the Ankit Saksena Murder case of 2018.

He was murdered as he had a love affair with a girl of another religion. Her Parents and maternal uncle were convicted of an offence of murder.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sunil Kumar Sharma sentenced Mohd. Salim, Shehnaj Begam and Akbar to life imprisonment. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on each convict. The fine amount will be given to the mother of Ankit Saksena as compensation.

Additionally, the court has Sentenced Shehnaz Begam to three months imprisonment for assaulting the mother of Ankit Saksena and fined Rs. One Thousand.

The court said that given the facts and evidence of the case, this doesn't fall under the category of rarest of rare case. So death sentence can't be awarded. The Court said that the financial condition of convicts is not sound.

The court said that the house of the convicts shall not be attached and be left for their children. The expenses of the trial will be borne by the state. The detailed order of the sentence is yet to be uploaded.

On March 2, the Court reserved an order on sentence to three convicts.

In this case, the parents and maternal uncle of a girl, who had an affair with Ankit, have been convicted for his murder in 2018.

Additional Public Prosecutor argued for Delhi police and sought maximum punishment for Convicts for the offence of murder. On the other hand, defence counsel urged the court to take a lenient view on the sentence of the convicts.

On December 23, 2023, the court convicted the parents and maternal uncle of the girl for murdering her lover Ankit Saksena in February 2018. An FIR was registered in Khyala Police Station in this case against the convicts.

Ankit Saksena was in love with a girl of a different religion. This relationship was not acceptable to the family of the girl. Ankit Saksena, a photographer by profession, was killed by her father and maternal uncle by slitting his throat on a road in West Delhi's Khyala.

ASJ Sharma after considering the evidence and testimonies of witnesses held Mohd. Salim, Akbar Ali and his wife Shahnaz Begam guilty of the offences of murder etc.

ASJ Sharma Said, " It can be safely concluded that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against all the accused persons namely Mohd. Salim, Akbar Ali and Shahnaz Begum that all the aforesaid accused persons in furtherance of their common intention, murdered the deceased Ankit Saxena."

ASJ Sharma further stated" Therefore, all the accused persons stand convicted for the charge of the offence punishable under Section 302/34 IPC," the court ordered on January 6, 2024.

The court said that the prosecution has also proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused, Shahnaz Begum, that she assaulted Kamlesh Saxena when she was trying to protect her son from the accused persons.

"Therefore, the accused A-3 Shahnaz Begum also stands convicted for the charge of the offence punishable under Section 323 IPC," the court said.

While convicting the accused persons the court said, " Truth should be the guiding star in the entire judicial process. Truth is the foundation of justice. Dispensation of justice, based on truth, is an essential feature in the justice delivery system.

"People would have faith in the Courts when truth alone triumphs. Justice based on truth would establish peace in the society, " the court added.

The court further said, "Every criminal trial is primarily a voyage of discovery in which the truth is the quest. Truth and Justice are the two most reverent values apotheosized by mankind since time immemorial."

"However, in a criminal trial, there are situations when Truth seems to be obscure and Justice appears to be obfuscated under the mist of chicanery and mendacity," the court added.

The Honorable Apex Court in Zahira Habib Ullah Sheikh v. State of Gujarat also reminds the courts and judges of their sacrosanct duty to uphold these sublime values and vindicate the triumvirate of Truth, Law and Justice, ASJ Sharma Said.

As per the prosecution, the deceased Ankit Saksena was murdered on the night of February 1, 2018, near Blind University in Raghuveer Nagar by the three convicts and the minor brother of the girl.

It was alleged that Mohd. Salim caught hold of the right hand, the juvenile brother caught hold of the left hand, and Akbar Ali caught hold of hair and slit the throat of Ankit Saksena. Thereafter, Ankit fell in the footpath.

His parent was also present there and tried to protect their son. They were shocked to see their son in a pool of blood. He was taken to hospital but was declared dead.

On the Complaint of Yashpal Saksena, an FIR was lodged at Police Station Khyala.

After the investigation, Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Mohd. Salim, Akbar Ali and Shahnaz Begum under sections 302, 323 and 34 IPC.

Delhi police listed 28 witnesses to prove its case. Yashpal Saksena was the complainant and eyewitness of the incident. Ankit's mother was also cited as a witness. His friend Anmol Singh was also cited as an eyewitness. (ANI)

