Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 23 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a man four years ago.

District and Session Judge Vinod Kumar Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on Praveen Singh, Suraj Kumar and Umesh Kumar for gunning down Ajay Kumar Dubey on December 27, 2018.

Also Read | Azam Ansari Aka Salman Khan's Doppelganger Makes Instagram Reels on Railway Bridge in Lucknow; Booked (Watch Video).

A case was registered against the three on December, 30, 2018 on the statement of one Shubham Kumar.

In the FIR, it was stated that the three had called Dubey out of his house and shot him dead following an altercation.

Also Read | Ali Solih, Environment Minister of Maldives, Stabbed Near Male; Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)