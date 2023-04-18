Ballia (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A youth has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for abducting a 16-year-old Dalit girl in 2016.

Special Judge, POCSO court, Govind Mohan also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on the convict Sangam Gupta.

Also Read | Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir Today: Widespread Rain and Thunderstorms Likely To Hit Union Territory During Next 24 Hours.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Gupta under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), IT Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)