Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Fourteen more people died from COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday while 676 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 7,53,789, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 17,524 people have died from the infection in the state.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Barnala, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stood at 6,616.

Mohali reported 116 cases, followed by 72 in Hoshiarpur and 64 in Ludhiana. A total of 468 patients are on oxygen support while 59 are on ventilator, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,479 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,29,649, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 123 COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 91,019.

With one more death reported in the city in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the city reached to 1,144.

The number of active cases in the city was 1,011 while the number of recoveries was 88,864.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)