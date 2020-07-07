Bengaluru, July 7 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,498 new COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 26,815 and the death toll to 416, the health department said.

The day also saw 571 patients getting discharged after recovery, even as 279 patients in the state are undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Units.

Out of the 1,498 cases reported on Tuesday, 800 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of July 7 evening, cumulatively 26,815 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state,which includes 416 deaths and 11,098 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 15,297 active cases, 15,018 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 279 are in ICU's.

Among the 15 dead were four each from Mysuru and Bidar, Kalaburagi 2, and one each from Bagalkote, Hassan, Dharwad, Belagavi and Davangere.

The deceased include 11 men and four women.

While most of those who died had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like illness (ILI), contact history of two people was either under tracing or investigation. One had a history of inter-state travel.

Out of the 1,498 cases which tested positive today, contacts of the majority of them are still under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 800, followed by Dakshina Kannada 83, Dharwad 57, 51 each from Kalaburagi and Bidar, Mysuru 49, Ballari 45, Ramanagra 37, Uttara Kannada 35, Shivamogga 33, Mandya 29, Udupi 28, twenty six each from Hassan and Bagalkote, Raichur 23, Vijayapura 22, Belagavi 20.

While 16 cases were reported in Tumakuru, it was 14 in Kodagu, Yadgir 10, six each from Davangere, Kolar, Haveri, Chamarajanagara and Chikkamagaluru, Koppal 5, Gadag 4, Chikkaballapura 3 and Chitradurga 1.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of cases with 11,361 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,750 and Udupi 1,389.

Among discharges, Bengaluru urban was on top with total 1,810, followed by Kalabuagi 1,329 and Udupi 1,171.

A total of 7,40,047 samples have been tested so far, out of which 17,742 were tested on Tuesday alone.

So far 6,94,816 samples have been reported as negative, of which 15,549 tested negative today.

