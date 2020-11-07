Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Telangana recorded 1,607fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to2.48 lakh while sixmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,372.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 296, followed by Rangareddy 115 and Medchal Malkajgiri 113, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing data as of 8 PM on November 6.

As many as19,936 are under treatment and44,644 samples were tested on November 6.

Cumulatively,45.75 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was1,22,939, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.43 per cent, while it was 92.4 per cent in the country.PTI GDK

