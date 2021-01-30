Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab climbed to 1,73,084 on Saturday as 225 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll mounted to 5,609 with eight more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,184 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Among other districts, Mohali reported 38 new cases, Ludhiana 32 and Bathinda 27.

As many as 146 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery the previous day, taking the total number of cured persons to 1,65,291, the bulletin stated.

Six critical patients are on ventilator support while 86 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 44,63,437 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

