Ahmedabad, Jul 25 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Surat in Gujarat touched 11,969 with 276 people testing positive in the district on Saturday, officials said.

Eleven coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll in the district to 532, they added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Crisis: Punjab Govt Schools Not to Levy Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fees for Academic Year 2020-21.

The city again recorded the highest one-day spike in cases in the state.

181 new cases were found in Surat city, including 43 in Rander zone and 23 in Katargam, while 95 were from rural parts of the district, state health department officials added.

Also Read | Lockdown In Effect In Bengaluru From 9 PM Today Till 5 AM On July 27: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

As per the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) data, the city has recorded 9,729 coronavirus cases so far with Katargam accounting for 2,187 of them. The death toll in the city due to the pandemic stands at 449.

167 patients -- 112 from city limits and 55 from rural areas -- were discharged from hospitals upon recovery during the day.

A total of 17,660 people have been quarantined, SMC officials said.

Amid rising number of cases, the state government on Saturday announced the cancellation of private and public transport bus services to and from Surat for 10 days starting Monday, an official release said.

However, private vehicles and goods carriers will be allowed to ply during this period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)