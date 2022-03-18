Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Telangana on Friday reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,90,689 till date, according to the Department of Health.

The recovery rate rose to 99.38 per cent.

There were no deaths reported, and the toll continued to be 4,111.

A bulletin said 91 people recuperated from the infection. Cumulatively, the number of recoveries was 7,85,840 so far.

Hyderabad reported the most number of cases with 25.

The bulletin said 16,241 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 738, it said. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent.

