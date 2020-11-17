Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Mumbai reported 541 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,70,654, while more than 1,500 patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said.

On Monday, the financial capital had reported 409 cases, the lowest daily count in the past several months.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the death toll increased to 10,596 after 14 more patients succumbed to the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 1,565 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,47,339, about 91 per cent of the COVID-19 tally.

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 8,946 from 9,807 on Monday after removal of 3,004 duplicate and other town cases from the list as part of a data reconciliation process, the BMC said.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 297 days, while the average growth rate has gone down to 0.23 per cent.

According to the BMC's data, the city has 447 containment zones and 5,727sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive to the infection.

